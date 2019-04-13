WCU hosts Military Appreciation Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University rolled out the red carpet to thank the men and women of our armed forces Saturday, during a baseball game.
It was Military Appreciation Day on the diamond, as WCU hosted Martin-Methodist.
Current service personnel and veterans were honored prior to the first pitch and a detachment of troops from Camp Shelby held a large American flag as the National Anthem was played.
Military Appreciation Day also included a display of armored vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.