WCU hosts Military Appreciation Day
April 13, 2019 at 6:46 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 7:03 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - William Carey University rolled out the red carpet to thank the men and women of our armed forces Saturday, during a baseball game.

It was Military Appreciation Day on the diamond, as WCU hosted Martin-Methodist.

Current service personnel and veterans were honored prior to the first pitch and a detachment of troops from Camp Shelby held a large American flag as the National Anthem was played.

Military Appreciation Day also included a display of armored vehicles.

