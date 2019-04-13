Pine Grove hosts ‘Care Run and Walk’ 5K

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services hosted an awareness and fundraising 5k run and walk on Saturday morning.
The care run, which took place in downtown Hattiesburg, was the second 5K event hosted off campus.
It helped raise funds for the organization’s spiritual grounds project on its main campus.
“Last year, we welcomed our meditative labyrinth and fire circle and of course, we have the Paul McMullan Circle of Healing plaza and we are raising funds for additional planned elements for the grounds, including a chapel and a bell tower,” Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services Director of Business Development Colleen Munkel said.
The event began four years ago as an awareness walk at Pine Grove’s main campus.
