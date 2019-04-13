Petal Pow Wow moved indoors because of rain

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - An annual celebration of Native-American culture in Petal that was scheduled for the outdoors was moved inside because of some rain Saturday morning.
Much of the first day of the Petal-Southern Miss Pow Wow was held in the Petal Civic Center.
The event features different types of dancing and includes arts and crafts and food.
It continues Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m.
The theme for this year’s Pow Wow is “Remembering our Languages.”
