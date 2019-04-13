Lamar Co. storm shelter to open ahead of severe weather

PINE BELT (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, storm shelters in the area plan to open up on Saturday night.
The Lamar County storm shelter will open at 9 p.m. and remain open until the threat has passed. The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open should the county go under a watch of some type. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center. If you have questions, contact the Jones County EOC at 601-649-3535 or 601-425-0270.
The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will also open if the county is placed under a watch. If you have any questions, contact the Forrest County EOC at 601-544-5911.
We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.
