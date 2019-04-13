Hope Clinic hosts ‘Heroes Walk for Hope’

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of people gathered at the Long Leaf Trace to raise funds for a Hattiesburg non-profit hope clinic that offers free services for unplanned pregnancies.
The third annual “Heroes Walk for Hope” took place on Saturday morning. This year’s run was a two-mile event.
It’s one of many fundraisers the organization hosts each year. Organizers hoped to bring in about $30,000.
“One thing I like about it is that it engages people in the community to help support us,” Hope Clinic Executive Director Karen Sims said. “And so, it does help us to continue offering our services to those who are in situations they don't want to be in. They're unplanned pregnancies and we're there to help them, to sit down with them, to sit across from them and offer them truth and hope.”
The clinic was founded four years ago.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.