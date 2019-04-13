First Alert: Saturday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The severe weather threat will continue through around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
All modes of severe weather are possible which includes tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and possible brief flooding.
As the system moves east of the area early Sunday morning much cooler weather will push into the area.
Highs on Sunday will remain in the 60s with lows by Monday morning in the 40s.
Sunny weather will return by Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
By Wednesday another system takes shape to the west of it and it to will likely bring another round of severe weather by Wednesday night into Thursday.
The best chance for severe weather looks to be Thursday.
By Friday the system moves out with only a few lingering showers possible.
Dry weather returns again for Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s.
