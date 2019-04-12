C Spire customers experiencing widespread cell phone outages across Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - C Spire customers are experiencing widespread outages across most of the state.
The largest privately held wireless carrier in the entire country issued a statement on Twitter saying they were aware of the outage and are working to resolve the issue.
We are hearing from many state EMA directors, many who have issued C Spire phone, that they are having problems with their services.
Warren County EMA Director John Elfer says customers should still be able to dial 911 in the event of an emergency.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
