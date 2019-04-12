Sorority holds shoe and eyeglass drive

In addition, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter, along with their collaboration from the Lions Club, is arranging and assisting with the collection of eyeglasses to be delivered to various locations around the world. The Theta Omega Chapter is collecting the donated eyeglasses, and they will be used to decrease blindness, to help restore eyesight, and to improve eye health and eye care for thousands of people worldwide. The goal is for 500,000 pairs of shoes to be donated.