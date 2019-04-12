Sorority holds shoe and eyeglass drive

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The ladies of the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorotity Inc. are excited to continue their legacy of service. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring an annual international day of service event in which chapters collaborated with other influential organizations to engage their community in a service project that has an international impact.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with Soles4Souls, is arranging and assisting with the collection of new or gently worn shoes. The Theta Sigma Omega Chapter coordinated the logistical details of the collection. Thereafter, Soles4Souls will process and ship them to destinations around the world to provide shoes for those in need.
In addition, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter, along with their collaboration from the Lions Club, is arranging and assisting with the collection of eyeglasses to be delivered to various locations around the world. The Theta Omega Chapter is collecting the donated eyeglasses, and they will be used to decrease blindness, to help restore eyesight, and to improve eye health and eye care for thousands of people worldwide. The goal is for 500,000 pairs of shoes to be donated.
Providing the necessary tools for day-to-day living will make a significant difference in determining whether an individual can perform activities that contribute to a meaningful life.
Alicea Hill, vice president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, said the donations will affect lives of individuals and families who get them.
“What we want to do is make sure that they have what they need to make sure they can get to their schools, they can get to their jobs safely and in a healthy way,” said Hill.
Brenda Duncan, co-chairman of the Global Impact Project for Alpha Kappa Alpha, said the project is a team effort.
“For our region, we will ship ours to a collection center in Alabama,” Duncan said. “Then they will be distributed and taken from there to a more localized area and be distributed as needed.”
The group is asking for the public’s help as well as community organizations in getting footwear and eyeglasses to these underprivileged communities around the world.
To donate you can contact any member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and they will assist you in getting the donated items. You can also drop items off at the House of Ivy, located at 612 Plum Street in Hattiesburg or contact them by going to their website.
