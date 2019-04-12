3 shot overnight in Lamar County; suspect in custody

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Lamar County deputies are investigating after a shooting sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on North Jackson Road near the Marion County line just after midnight. Rigel said a 33-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were injured in the shooting.
According to Rigel, the alleged shooter was identified as 68-year-old Willie Ray Leggett, of Marion County. Leggett reportedly left the scene in a green Ford Ranger pickup truck after the shots were fired.
The victims were taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment. Rigel said two victims were treated and released and one of the women is still in the hospital.
Rigel said Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found Leggett at his home and took him into custody. Leggett was booked into the Lamar County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault domestic violence.
Rigel said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.