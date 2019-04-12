Sheriff: Mother charged after newborn tests positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine, according to officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
A news release from the department said 29-year-old Jennifer Wilson, of Ellisville, gave birth to a child near the end of March. Child Protective Services alerted the sheriff’s department on March 20 after the infant tested positive for meth.
Investigators said the CPS report was confirmed through medical records.
Wilson was booked into the Jones County Jail on a charge of child abuse Thursday. She’s expected to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.