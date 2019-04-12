North Carolina artist contributes work to annual Hattiesburg sculpture competition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An internationally-renowned sculptor from North Carolina has contributed one of his works to an annual Hub City sculpture competition.
Hanna Jubran has placed a 20-foot-tall, all steel piece called, “Water Drop” at the intersection of Second Avenue and Hardy Street.
It’s part of an annual spring sculpture competition held by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art.
It will be on display for a year.
Jubran’s sculpture is the seventh of nine that are being erected in Hattiesburg as part of the competition.
