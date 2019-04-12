Native Ways School Day previews annual Petal Pow Wow

PETAL, MS (WDAM) -Dozens of Lamar County students took a field trip to Petal Thursday morning, to learn about Native-American culture.
4th graders from Longleaf Elementary School participated in the annual Native Ways School Day at Hinton Park.
It was a preview event for the Petal-Southern Miss Pow Wow, coming up this weekend.
During this event, children got hands-on lessons in drum and whistle-making and corn-grinding. They also played stick ball.
All Pow Wow events will take place outdoors, but will be moved into the Civic Center in the event of rain.
