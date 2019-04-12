Man injured in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A man was seriously injured in a single car crash in Covington County Friday afternoon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Bradley Byrd said the call came in around 2 p.m.
MHP Trooper Travis Luck said the driver was traveling east on Highway 84 near New Providence Church Road when he collided with a tree in the median. Luck said the man was not wearing his seat belt.
Byrd said the man was ejected from the vehicle and pinned under the car.
The man was transported to Covington Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to Byrd.
