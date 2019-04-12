FIRST ALERT: A Few showers today. Severe storms likely overnight Saturday

Saturday and into Sunday will be the main event. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80. Saturday morning and afternoon will be okay so don't cancel your plans. Can't rule out a stray shower but most of you should be fine. Because the threat for severe weather is high enough, we have designated Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day. Severe Storms will move in during the overnight ours between 9pm and 6am. All types of severe weather will be possible but our main concern will be damaging winds and small hail although a brief tornado can not be ruled out.