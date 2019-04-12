FIRST ALERT: A Few showers today. Severe storms likely overnight Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s. We’ll see some showers move through this morning into the afternoon. They will be hit or miss in nature so not everybody will get wet. Highs will top out into the low 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall back into the 70s later this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out into the mid 60s.
Saturday and into Sunday will be the main event. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80. Saturday morning and afternoon will be okay so don't cancel your plans. Can't rule out a stray shower but most of you should be fine. Because the threat for severe weather is high enough, we have designated Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day. Severe Storms will move in during the overnight ours between 9pm and 6am. All types of severe weather will be possible but our main concern will be damaging winds and small hail although a brief tornado can not be ruled out.
Sunday things will clear out by noon and highs will be around 75 to 80. It looks like Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with highs around 75. Then Wednesday the clouds start to increase and storms will be possible again late Wednesday and through Thursday. Severe weather may be possible again by that point, too.
