Bike Rodeo promotes Safety at Moselle Elementary

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Doors opened for bike riders inside the Moselle Elementary Gymnasium for the first ever Bike Rodeo. The event was Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Organizer and Physical education teacher at Moselle elementary, Lesley slaughter looks to bring awareness to bike safety throughout the Pine Belt.
“We want to teach them that when you get to the end of your driveway, you have to learn to stop,” said Slaughter.
Lesley said that she loves cycling and wants to introduce the fundamentals of bike safety to kids. Some of the tips that were discussed at the event were how to properly put on a helmet, how to stop before going to far into the road and hand signals when riding your bicycle in the neighborhood.
“It’s always wearing a helmet, in case you might fall and bust your head,” said one Bike rider.
Children up to 6th grade rode along free of charge to participate. At least 25 bike riders traveled along obstacle courses to challenge their balance and biking skills in front of their families.
Jed Darby, Owner of Jed’s Perfect Endurance Bikes in Hattiesburg has over 30 years of racing experience and said wearing your gear is key.
“How many helmets have cracked after an accident and people even though to hit their head, because it weighs eight pounds it’s like when you fall it’s like a whiplash effect,” said Darby.
Lesley hopes that the bike rodeo gave kids a reason to get outside and move around more.
“Fun, a fun event to get out and have a good time with it. And while they’re doing it. They’re exercising," said Darby.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.