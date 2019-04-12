Arrest made in case of Stone County man missing three months

Arrest made in case of Stone County man missing three months
Randy "Bruce" Hariel has been missing since Jan. 11, 2019.
By Lindsay Knowles | April 12, 2019 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 11:46 AM

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities in Stone County have made an arrest in the disappearance of a missing man but have not yet released the name of the suspect.

Robert Bruce Hariel was last seen Jan. 11. Previously, investigators said they did not have any evidence that a crime had been committed. On Friday, authorities confirmed that one person has been arrested and charged but that suspect and those charges have not been named.

This is a developing story. We expect to know more soon and will update this story as those details come in.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.