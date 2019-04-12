Arrest made in case of Stone County man missing three months

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities in Stone County have made an arrest in the disappearance of a missing man but have not yet released the name of the suspect.
Robert Bruce Hariel was last seen Jan. 11. Previously, investigators said they did not have any evidence that a crime had been committed. On Friday, authorities confirmed that one person has been arrested and charged but that suspect and those charges have not been named.
This is a developing story. We expect to know more soon and will update this story as those details come in.
