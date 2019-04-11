You’re invited to the FCA ‘Good Friday’ Breakfast of Champions

In our Southeast Mississippi region, FCA serves from Meridian to the Coast on over 100 high schools, 50 middle schools, six community colleges, including Jones and Pearl River, and our two universities, William Carey and the University of Southern Mississippi We'll celebrate what God has done this past year in FCA on Good Friday, bless some of our lead kids and coaches, name our FCA Coach and Students of the Year and thank the many who continue to provide substance and prayers for FCA to serve Him on campuses, fieldhouses, gyms and places with huddles, rallies, bible studies, camps and anywhere scripture says He is not preached.