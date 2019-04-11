You’re invited to the FCA ‘Good Friday’ Breakfast of Champions

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hey there. Hope all is well with you and yours. We would like to invite you to the 8th annual "Good Friday" Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast of Champions at the Payne Center at the University of Southern Mississippi on April 19.
Our guest is regarded as one of the most inspiring voices of young America. The number one most requested speaker for this event by our schools is Inky Johnson, who'll be our speaker on Good Friday morning.
Come to hear his incredible faith story. You won't forget it.
Thanks to so many of you who support FCA's national vision and mission. Our mission is simple; to lead every coach and athlete to a relationship with Christ and His church.
In our Southeast Mississippi region, FCA serves from Meridian to the Coast on over 100 high schools, 50 middle schools, six community colleges, including Jones and Pearl River, and our two universities, William Carey and the University of Southern Mississippi We'll celebrate what God has done this past year in FCA on Good Friday, bless some of our lead kids and coaches, name our FCA Coach and Students of the Year and thank the many who continue to provide substance and prayers for FCA to serve Him on campuses, fieldhouses, gyms and places with huddles, rallies, bible studies, camps and anywhere scripture says He is not preached.
The 8th Annual FCA Good Friday Breakfast of Champions, as always, on Good Friday morning at the Payne Center at Southern Miss. Get there early if you're coming. Food is served at 6:30 a.m. The program begins promptly at 7. You're invited.
Pastors, if you would like to come, just send us an email. All information for corporate and individual sponsorships can be found at southeastmsfca.org.
As a fundraiser for FCA, we could use your help at southeastmsfca.org or catch us on Facebook or Twitter.
On behalf of our FCA staff and family, a wonderful leadership board and now the over 25,000 coaches, students and student-athletes in FCA from Meridian to the Coast, have a blessed Easter and find a church on Sunday. There's a seat, I promise, for you and your family. And please remember, the tomb is still empty.
God bless.
