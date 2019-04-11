Second Magnolia Street Soap Box Derby to take place in May

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - In 2018, Annie Byrd crossed the finish line as the winner of the Laurel Rotary Club Magnolia Street Soap Box Derby. It’s a derby that allows children from two different age groups to compete in racing, children 12 and under and teens that are 13 to 17 years old.
According to the City of Laurel’s website, the derby provides education in science, technology, engineering and math. It also teaches leadership, sportsmanship, and perseverance.
Annie and her father, Eric Byrd, worked side-by-side to finish the car they received from the derby. Both made a decision to make the car blue with lightning bolts on it.
“My first time racing and I just kind of loved it,” said Annie.
The derby encourages families to bond when building the car for the competition. Annie and her father bonded for hours putting together her blue race car. In the end, those hours amounted up to a trophy and a grand prize.
“She won $500 for first place in the kit car division, and she finished third place in the open division,” said Byrd. “But this was a really fulfilling opportunity for her so we really enjoyed it.”
If you are interested in participating in the second Magnolia Street Derby on May 12, it will take place at 520 North Magnolia Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the race, visit Laurelms.com.
Entry fees for youth and teens is $40.
