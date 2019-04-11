Lt. Gov. Reeves visits USM’s Dubard School

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves visited the Dubard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi Wednesday.
It was his first trip to the Pine Belt since he officially announced he was running for Governor Monday.
Reeves met with teachers and administrators and read a book to some of the students.
“I’ve had a chance to visit a couple of times over the last eight years and every time I’m here, I’m terribly impressed with what they’re doing with these young folks,” Reeves said.
“Everything is a language lesson here at the Dubard School, so a lot of our classrooms today had stories about Lt. Governor Tate Reeves coming,” said Missy Schraeder, school director.
Reeves spoke about the importance of education and says it means more jobs for Mississippians. '
“We’re going to need an educated work force that can fill the jobs of tomorrow,” Reeves said. “To do that, we’ve got to focus on education from pre-kindergarten all the way up to lifelong learning. And so, we’ve got to train the workforce. And so, we’ve got to be focused on workforce development. And we’ve got to be focused also on the kids that are in these classrooms.”
Reeves didn’t say much about his two opponents in the upcoming Republican primary on Aug. 6.
They are retired Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller, Jr. and state representative Robert Foster.
But, he did mention Attorney General Jim Hood, who is a Democratic candidate for governor.
“The main thing in 2019 is that our political enemy is the liberal policy ideas of the party of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Hood and we’ve got to fight those liberal ideas,” Reeves said.
He also campaigned in Magee and Biloxi on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.