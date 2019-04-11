Jones County bridge closure rescheduled

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - After announcing a three-month closure earlier this week, officials with the Jones County Board of Supervisors said the bridge on Lower Myrick Road will remain open for a few more days.
The bridge was originally scheduled to close on Thursday, April 11, but has been rescheduled to close on Monday, April 15 due to the rainy weather expected this weekend.
The bridge is the west relief bridge for Bogue Homa Creek and is located just east of David’s Grocery and Orange Drive.
The board said in a Thursday news release that construction on the bridge is expected to take three months to complete.
Jones County Beat 3 Supervisor Barry Saul said the bridge will be closed sometime after 8 a.m. Monday if the weather permits.
