Hattiesburg to host hazardous waste day Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is partnering with several governmental and community agencies to host its annual ‘Right Way to Throw Away Day’ on Saturday, April 20.
The purpose of this event is to prevent different types of chemicals and products from getting into the soil and water.
Residents can drop off their hazardous waste at the Bobby L. Chain Airport, located on Academy Drive in Hattiesburg, or the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center, located on 99 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for proper disposal.
Materials that will be accepted include:
· Aerosols
· all-purpose cleaners
· ammonia
· anti-freeze
· appliances
· automobile cleaner
· barbecue lighter fluid
· batteries
· brake fluid
· chlorine bleach
· detergents
· disinfectants
· drain opener
· furniture polish
· herbicides
· insecticides
· mothballs
· motor oils
· oil Filters
· oven cleaners
· paint/paint thinner
· pesticides
· photographic development chemicals
· pool chemicals
· rodent poison
· rubber cement
· rug and upholstery cleaner
· silver polish
· tires
· transmission fluid
· turpentine
· varnish
· water sealer
· wood finish
· computers
· laptops
· keyboards and monitors
· washers and dryers
· fluorescent bulbs
· TVs
· refrigerators and freezers
Ammunition, explosives, medical waste, syringes, radioactive materials, and polychlorinated biphenyl products will not be accepted.
For more information, visit the city’s website here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.