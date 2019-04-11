Family of Falisa Carter ‘heartbroken’ by death of young mother

Falisa Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her residence on West 7th Street, according to police. (Source: Tiffany Smith)
By Chris Thies | April 11, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 12:49 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The family of Falisa Carter released a statement Thursday, one day after her remains were positively identified.

Carter’s sister, Iris Hinton, released a statement to WDAM on Thursday morning, saying she is heartbroken for Carter’s children, who will spend the rest of their lives without their beloved mother.

“I’m heartbroken. I don’t know how to feel because of the timeframe. My heart aches for the kids because they won’t be able to grow up with their mother. No football games, no baseball games, no cheerleading practices. Nothing. She won’t get to see what her kids become in life. No child should have to endure this type of pain. Someone took their mothers life and she was only 25 years old.”
Iris Hinton

Carter’s family held out hope and actively searched the community after she went missing in late November.

Her remains were found in a wooded area off J.C. Bryant Road in Forrest County on April 4. Hattiesburg police said the remains were identified by a private entity and that identity was confirmed through DNA analysis. A cause of death has not been determined.

Two men are facing charges in connection with Carter’s disappearance. Her reported boyfriend, 32-year Demarcus McGruder, is being held at the Forrest County Jail without bond on a charge of kidnapping. The second suspect in the case, Timothy “T Money” Evans, is charged with hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact to kidnapping.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said detectives are currently working with the district attorney’s office to determine if additional charges will be filed in the case. HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

