Doc Sadler steps down as USM men’s basketball coach

“I’d like to thank the administration, fans and especially the players for sticking with us through difficult times but also in the fun times,” Sadler said, according to USM. “As a coach, one of the things that I always try to do is prepare my players for life and hopefully I have lived by that example. With the support of my family, I’ve decided it’s time for me to take a step back from being a head coach. I feel very comfortable doing that as I know that I am leaving this program in a good position. After 16 years as a college head coach, it’s time to evaluate what’s next for me. With a new athletic director in place and a talented young team I feel that the best days are ahead for Southern Miss basketball.”