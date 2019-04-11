California church youth leader arrested after assaulting minors, police say

SANTA ANA, CA (KCAL/CNN) - A church youth leader from Santa Ana, CA, is now behind bars accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls.
Police arrested Jesse Francisco Hernandez Perez on aggravated sexual assault charges.
Perez is a youth leader at Iglesias De Restauracion in Santa Ana, CA.
He's accused or luring an 11-year-old girl out of a church service in last month.
Perez sent her a text during church, telling the girl to go upstairs to a second floor restroom, police said.
The girl told detectives that is where he sexually assaulted her.
"Apparently, there are multiple levels to this church, and one day a week the men and the women are supposedly separated, and he took advantage of that," said Capt. Anthony Bertagna, of the Santa Ana Police Department.
Sex crimes detectives said there is a second alleged victim.
A 14-year-old, who belongs to the same church, told police last month that Perez molested her during a youth service at his house.
