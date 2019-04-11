Another warm and sunny day but severe storms are possible this weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with clear and sunny skies and temps in the low 60s. Skies will stay sunny all day long as we warm up into the mid 80s, which would be our warmest day so far this season! Temps will fall back into the 70s later this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out into the low 60s. A weak front will move through on Friday giving us a small chance of a brief shower but most of us will likely stay dry with highs in the low 80s.
Saturday and into Sunday will be the main event. Highs on Saturday will be around 80. Saturday will start out mild with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A south wind through most of the day will usher in Gulf of Mexico air. By afternoon and evening another cold front will swing through and bring showers, storms, and severe weather to the area. Because the threat for severe weather is high enough, we have designated Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and a few tornadoes will be possible. Sunday things will clear out by noon and highs will be around 75 to 80.
It looks like Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with highs around 75. Then Wednesday the clouds start to increase and storms will be possible again late Wednesday and through Thursday. Severe weather may be possible again by that point, too.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.