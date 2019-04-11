Another warm and sunny day but severe storms are possible this weekend

Saturday and into Sunday will be the main event. Highs on Saturday will be around 80. Saturday will start out mild with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A south wind through most of the day will usher in Gulf of Mexico air. By afternoon and evening another cold front will swing through and bring showers, storms, and severe weather to the area. Because the threat for severe weather is high enough, we have designated Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day. All modes of severe weather will be possible on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and a few tornadoes will be possible. Sunday things will clear out by noon and highs will be around 75 to 80.