Warm and sunny today but storms are likely this weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with clear and sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. Skies will stay sunny all day long as we warm up into the mid 80s, which would be our warmest day so far this season! Temps will fall back into the 70s later this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out into the low 60s. Nice and Sunny weather will continue into Thursday as well with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. A weak front will move through on Friday giving us a small chance of a brief shower but most of us will likely stay dry with highs in the low 80s.