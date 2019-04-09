Tate Reeves officially kicks off gubernatorial campaign

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves is officially kicking off his campaign for governor. He held a rally at Climate Masters, his family’s business, in Pearl.
His speech focused on growing the economy, education, infrastructure and healthcare. Absent from Reeves’ speech was mention of his primary challengers, retired state Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Representative Robert Foster.
He instead took several jabs at Attorney General Jim Hood who is running for Governor on the Democratic ticket.
“It means saying yes to Donald Trump and no to Nancy Pelosi," noted Reeves. "Jim Hood won’t, but I will. Safety and security starts at the border, but it comes all the way to the doorstep of your home. I am proud to support your right to defend your home. I always have and always will support the Castle Doctrine – which guarantees that right. Jim Hood won’t, but I will.”
That phrase “Jim Hood won’t, but I will" was repeated several times throughout the speech. When asked if he was underestimating his primary opponents, Reeves said, “We’re focused on, as was once said, the main thing is to keep the main thing, and the main thing in 2019 is the liberal ideas of the party of Chuck Shumer, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Hood.”
Waller and Foster participated in a debate last week. Reeves says he declined the invitation because he didn’t expect the legislative session to be over at that point and his campaign had not officially kicked off. He says he believes there will be other opportunities to debate the issues.
“I’m sure we’ll have the opportunity to have a debate in the primary as well as in the general election," said Reeves. "We’ll have to work out in everyone’s schedule but I feel certain that will happen over the course of the election cycle.”
Reeves is continuing to push his support of school choice. A mother who has one child receiving the vouchers and another child waitlisted spoke as part of the program.
The primaries will be held August 6 and the general election is November 5.
