Shelby museum to restore three WWI German cannons

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - Some historic cannons, which have been in Jackson for decades, are making a move to Camp Shelby for restoration and possible display.
Three German artillery pieces, captured in World War I, will be transported by the National Guard to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on Thursday.
“They’re actually welded and stuck into the ground, so we’re going to have to remove them physically from the ground where they sit and then the National Guard is actually working with us to transport those back to the museum in a safe manner,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Two of the guns are at the State Capitol and another is at the War Memorial Building.
Lofton said it could take up to two years to fully restore the guns.
“Our plan is to try to find another way to display those or utilize those here at our museum or maybe, work with other museums in the the state to also do some temporary showings of those in displays and things to, so we’re kind of open to a lot of possibilities with those in the future,” said Lofton.
The cannons were also brought to Camp Shelby in the 1990′s for a restoration.
