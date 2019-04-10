Scary-looking dust devil swirls near high school in Colorado

PUEBLO WEST, CO (Gray News) – Students at Pueblo West High School got a scare Wednesday when a swirling cloud appeared on campus.
The school’s athletic department posted a video to its Twitter account as the dust devil formed and then dissipated as it passed by the high school.
Appropriately enough, the Pueblo West mascot is a cyclone.
The phenomenon came on a day southern Colorado was under a high wind warning with wind gusts of up to 65 mph forecast.
“A dust devil is a whirlwind of air into which dust and debris gets caught up, making it visible,” according to Weather Street.
