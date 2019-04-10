Recognizing electric lineman appreciation month

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - April is National Lineman Appreciation Month and Tuesday WDAM took an opportunity to see what the day in the life of a lineman is like.
Greg Mcleod has been a lineman at Mississippi Power for almost 40 years. He knows a thing or two about repairing a damaged electric line.
Mcleod said as a lineman, the best thing they can do is always be prepared and be situationally aware when completing a project.
“Our job is the simplest until something goes wrong. When something goes wrong, it’s not good,” said McLeod.
Before taking on any project here in the Pine Belt, the linemen huddle up and discuss the dangers of the task at hand.
“We talk about the possible hazards and what may can happen and we try to when we have an event that’s happened, we try to learn from it and not let the same mistake happen twice,” Mcleod said.
He said being a lineman is a unique line of work, but he emphasized that its not just for anyone. It’s for those with the drive and determination to do it every day.
“You got to be cut out to do this work," Mcleod said. “I’d say it’s preferred job. A lot of people may not think it is, but we have a pile of people coming straight out of high school now and this is what their dream is. You have to want to be a lineman. You’ve got to be tough kind of like playing sports.”
Linemen here in Mississippi wake up every morning unsure of what they may encounter while working to get a power line repaired.
“[We] run into different terrain out here. Run into some bad dogs. Run into some snakes and stuff like that. You never know what type of stuff you’ll run into,” said Jimmy Douglas, a lineman with almost 20 years of experience.
But Douglas said the reward is getting the job done every day to provide and restore power to whoever may need it.
“When we finish our job and they can flip that switch and everything comes back on, it’s well worth it,” said Douglas.
