Nevada man trying to sell his 2 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets for $15K

He says he saw on Facebook a ticket in New York went for $1,000.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer is out - are you ready?
April 10, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 12:10 PM

RENO, NV (KTVN/CNN) - A Nevada man is trying to sell two tickets for the upcoming “Avengers” movie for $15,000 for the pair.

Steven Hirsch bought two tickets to see “Avengers: Endgame” at a theater in Reno.

He snagged them 20 minutes after they went on sale and planned to see it with his dad.

Then he noticed high demand.

'Avengers: Endgame' sells five times more tickets as 'Avengers: Infinity War'

He says he saw on Facebook a ticket in New York went for $1,000.

But he really upped the ante by offering his on eBay with a starting bid of $15,000 for both.

So far, no bites.

"My first response was a guy who bid on it, just to cancel it, just to tell me I'm an idiot. Which is fine, I don't mind. I told him he's wasting his time,” said Hirsch.

Hirsch doesn’t really expect to find a buyer, but he’s got his fingers crossed just in case.

The Better Business Bureau notes if you’re buying tickets online, you should verify their authenticity first -- and check on the refund policy.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens nationwide April 26.

Copyright 2019 KTVN via CNN. All rights reserved.