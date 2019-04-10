MDEQ awards solid waste assistance grant to Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Covington County a more than $15,000 grant that the county will use for its unauthorized dumpsite cleanup program.
The solid waste assistance grant of $15,315 was announced by MDEQ in a Wednesday news release.
“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Covington County’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Gary Rikard, MDEQ executive director.
MDEQ said cities and counties can apply for the grants to help communities prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps, to help in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers, for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recyclying, and to establish for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables.
