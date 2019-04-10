HPD: Remains found in Forrest Co. belong to missing mother

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Experts at the Mississippi State Crime Lab have identified the human remains found in Forrest County last week as Falisa Carter, a woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg more than four months ago.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said the identity was confirmed to its investigators on Wednesday.
According to HPD, Carter was last seen alive in late November 2018. Her remains were found in a wooded area off J.C. Bryant Road on Thursday, April 4. Investigators said the remains were badly decomposed and were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the identity and cause of death. Carter’s cause of death has yet to be released.
Carter’s reported boyfriend, 32-year-old Demarcus McGruder, was arrested just days after her disappearance and charged with kidnapping. McGruder, of Laurel, has been behind bars without bond at the Forrest County Jail since Dec. 3, 2018.
A second suspect in the case was arrested in late December. Timothy “T Money” Evans, 29, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with hindering prosecution. Evans, of Laurel, was arrested again on March 1, 2019 and charged with a second felony in connection to Carter’s disappearance. That charge was accessory after the fact to kidnapping.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said investigators are now working with the district attorney’s office on additional charges in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.