Body found behind vacant Laurel home; police investigating

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating after a female body was found behind a vacant home Tuesday on South 13th Avenue.
LPD Lt. Michael Reeves said the body was found by a grass cutting crew around 2:20 p.m. Reeves said the body was decomposed and appeared to be there for some time.
According to Reeves, the remains were sent to state medical examiners for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and if foul play is involved.
We’re told authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the body.
If you have any information that could help police with this investigation, you’re asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stopper at 601-428-7867.
