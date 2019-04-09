USDA issues $148.8 million loan for rural electric system upgrades in MS

“Funding through the USDA electric cooperative program provides low interest loans to not-for-profit utilities such as Cooperative Energy so that we may invest in our system and continue to provide affordable, reliable electricity for the nearly one million Mississippians served by our 11 Member systems. This loan will allow us to implement a number of projects designed to make our generation plants and transmission system more efficient. These projects include routine environmental upgrades and transmission line and substation construction and other improvements within Cooperative Energy’s system.”