Tires stolen off three Mississippi police cruisers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - For the second time in several weeks, thieves have stolen the wheels off of Jackson Police Department cars.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes says three police cars were towed Saturday after police found that their wheels had been stolen.
The cars were parked behind a police museum in downtown Jackson and police aren’t sure when the wheels were taken.
This is the second time wheels have been stolen from patrol cars in recent weeks. A car was left on blocks outside the west Jackson police training academy in March after thieves stole the tires and rims.
The thefts are under investigation.
