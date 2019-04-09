Pine Belt libraries celebrate National Library Week

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Libraries across the country are celebrating National Library Week. The week is dedicated by the American Library Association each year.
“All over the nation, libraries take part in this,” said Philip Carter, Lamar County Library system director. “There are special program opportunities, special events and special opportunities to recognize the work libraries are doing in their communities.”
This year’s theme for the week is Libraries Equal Strong Communities.
“The idea for this year is to focus on how the communities tend to rally around libraries," Carter said. “It’s one of the few places in your community that you can go and not expect to spend money to belong.”
Carter said today’s libraries are not the same as they used to be.
“We’re not the libraries of the past," he said. “We’re not the libraries of our parents’ generation, of our grandparent’s generation or our great grandparents’ generation, where they were places people went to check out books. Which, we are and always will be, but we are so much more. We are opportunities for engagement, for community. We have programs, we have book clubs.”
Libraries in Lamar County will be hosting several events throughout the week.
Some of those activities are listed below for each branch:
Lumberton
- Wednesday, April 10 – Kids Bingo @ 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 11- Afternoon story time @ 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 12 – Easter Bunny @ 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Purvis
- Thursday, April 11 – Library Story time @ 10:30 a.m.
- Bookmark Contest Reception @ 4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove
- Wednesday, April 10 – Story Time @ 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, April 11 – Oak Grove Friends Book Sale
- Story Time and Craft @ 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, April 12 – Oak Grove Friends Book Sale, movie @ 3:30 p.m. and Trivia @ 5:00 p.m.
Sumrall
- Tuesday, April 9 – Story Time @ 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 11 – Trivia @ 6:00 p.m.
