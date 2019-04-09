Hattiesburg Zoo named best zoo in state

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Reader’s Digest named the Hattiesburg Zoo the best zoo in Mississippi.
The magazine recognized the zoo’s wild life attractions, specifically the Sloth Experience, in its article “The Best Zoo in Every State in America.”
“For what started as a public park to become such an integral part of Hattiesburg, and Mississippi as a whole, is unprecedented and exciting,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education, and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
The Hattiesburg Zoo is home to almost 100 species of animals and construction has begun for the addition of a giraffe exhibit.
“We have made great strides to better ourselves with every opportunity. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated team and the incredible support we receive from our community,” Cumpton said.
