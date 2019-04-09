Cloudy today but sunny skies are on the way

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s. We’ll start your day mostly cloudy before turning sunny later on today with highs in the low 80s. Nice and sunny weather will return on Wednesday into Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Our next storm system moves in this weekend as a cold front moves into the Pine Belt. This will give us the good chance of heavy rain and t-storms. We could also see the possibility of some strong storms too but that’s still a long way away so we’ll continue to monitor that. Highs will be in the upper 70s.