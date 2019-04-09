Camp Shelby hosts first Medal of Honor character training for teachers

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Several dozen educators came to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby Tuesday to learn how the Medal of Honor Character Development Program can help their students.
For ten years, the program, sponsored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, has trained secondary educators across the country how to incorporate values such as courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism into their classrooms.
The program uses oral histories of Medal of Honor recipients.
It was the first time the training was offered at Camp Shelby and it was free of charge.
