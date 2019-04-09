Bridge closure announced in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors announced part of Lower Myrick Road will close for the replacement of a bridge in Beat Three.
The bridge is the west relief bridge for Bogue Homa Creek and located just east of David’s Grocery and Orange Drive. The Board said in a news release that the closure will begin on Thursday and is expected to last for three months, though that could change depending on weather and unforeseen conditions.
The selected contractor, MAGCO Inc., will be using a prefabricated bridge design for the project, according to supervisors.
The project was made possible after the Mississippi Legislature voted to use some of the BP Oil Spill settlement for the bridge replacement and other special projects across the state.
“Our state representatives worked really hard for this funding to be approved, and the County is appreciative of their efforts,” said Beat Three Supervisor Barry Saul.
The allocated money from the settlement will also be used for the replacement of a bridge on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road in Beat Four, though that project has not been scheduled.
