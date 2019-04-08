WATCH: USM welcomes Jeremy McClain as athletic director

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi introduced Jeremy McClain as its new athletic director on Monday.
Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett announced on Thursday that McClain would return to Hattiesburg after four years of serving as athletic director at Troy University. McClain, 42, is a Houlka native and Delta State University graduate.
Prior to his stint at Troy, McClain spent three years in Hattiesburg as the deputy associate director of athletics for Southern Miss.
McClain will fill the vacancy created when Jon Gilbert left USM to become the athletic director at East Carolina University. Jeff Mitchell has served as interim director of athletics and Brian Morrison as interim deputy athletic director of athletics since Gilbert’s departure.
McClain is expected to assume his new duties at USM no later than July 1.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.