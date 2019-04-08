Undocumented immigrants caught in ICE’s largest raid in a decade this week face uncertainty

DALLAS (CNN) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted this week what it says is its largest raid in a decade.
More than 280 undocumented workers - many of them women - were arrested at a technology company outside of Dallas.
One by one, they were rounded up at a technology company just outside of Dallas on Wednesday, and immediately transported to a detention facility to be processed for immigration removal.
The ICE raid resulted in arrests of adults from 15 different countries. More than 200 of the people who were detained are women. Some of them mothers.
On undocumented Honduran immigrant - who goes by the name Ana – told KUVN she was one of the last to be processed.
"So I took off running for the warehouse, to see if I could leave,” Ana said of the raid through a translator. “But someone said that nobody could escape because we were surrounded. "
She remembers the anguish she felt as she realized she didn't know when she would see her family again.
"There were people saying, ‘I have small children and I don't know who's going to pick them up,’” Ana said. “And then I thought about my daughter."
Ana was among 174 immigrants released on their own recognizance and issued a notice to appear before a federal immigration judge.
She said they dismissed her $2,500 bond, citing overcrowding at the facility.
Others arrested had to pay bonds between $5,000-10,000, according to the non-profit North Texas Dream Team.
ICE, touting the raid as the largest of its kind since 2008, executed a federal criminal research warrant at a CVE Technology Group facility, and four of its staffing companies, after receiving tips that the electronics equipment repair company may have been hiring undocumented workers.
In a statement to The New York Times, Edward Cho, the company’s chief executive, said, "We are cooperating with the authorities and intend to continue doing so. We are also focused on providing support to impacted employees and their families, for whom this is a profoundly upsetting development."
Despite being free for now, undocumented workers like Ana face an uphill battle to fight their deportation.
A battle that could end up separating their families.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas has not said if the owners of CVE Technology Group will be facing any charges for hiring undocumented workers.
