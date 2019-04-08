Soldier home from deployment surprises daughter at DuBard School

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An emotional reunion between a National Guard soldier and his daughter had everyone in the room smiling at the DuBard School in Hattiesburg. Spc. Ryan Street, with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, surprised his daughter, Lexi, Monday morning.
Lexi was overjoyed when her dad walked into the room, and the touching moment was caught on camera.
"I could tell she was shocked, and I knew she would be happy to me. It's been a little over a year since I was home and seen here. I've really missed her more than she knows," Street said.
The school gave Lexi the rest of the day off to spend with her dad, who has been deployed to the Middle East for the past 14 months.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.