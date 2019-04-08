Researchers capture massive 17-foot snake in South Florida

Pythons can be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission - no permit required- and the FWC encourages people to remove and kill pythons from private lands whenever possible. Pythons may also be killed at any time throughout the year from 22 Wildlife Management Areas, Public Small Game Hunting Areas and Wildlife and Environmental Areas where pythons are known to exist. There is no bag limit and pythons may be humanely killed by any means other than traps or firearms.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission