Laurel Police Department holds promotions ceremony

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department promoted six of its officers during a ceremony in the city council chambers on Monday.
It was an opportunity to recognize and promote the officers for their years of service to the community. Also sworn in were two recent police academy graduates and one former Laurel Police officer.
This will bring the total number of officers in the department up to 52.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said this was a good day for the department and the city.
“Part of the fun stuff in getting to be police chief is getting to see six people that you’ve worked with for many years being promoted.” Cox said, “Today we promoted six people from the range of sergeant to captain, you had almost 120-years of service before you today, you can’t do that in a classroom or at the academy, so it just doesn’t get better than this.”
Lt. Earl Reed was promoted to Captain. Reed has 25 years of service and will take command of CID, Narcotics and Juvenile.
Lt. Shannon Caraway Pinilla was promoted to Captain. Pinilla has 23 years of service and will command Technical Services and the new position of Community Outreach.
Sgt. Michael Reaves was promoted to Lieutenant. Reaves has 22 years of service and will remain as a supervisor in CID.
Sgt. Vince Williams was promoted to Lieutenant. Williams has 20 years of service and will take command of a Patrol Shift.
Corporal Ted Ducksworth was promoted to Sergeant. Ducksworth has 15 years of service and will be a supervisor on a Patrol Shift.
Corporal Jake Driskell was promoted to Sergeant. Driskell has 13 years of service and will supervise the Narcotics Division.
Officer Jason Mills was sworn in as he returns to LPD.
Officers Harrison Tew and Skyler Prunera was sworn in as recent Police Academy Graduates.
Corporal Roman Moss received a commendation for valor during an emergency crisis.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.