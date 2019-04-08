Laurel man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel man has been charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old family member.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that 23-year-old Anthony Terry was taken into custody after a report was filed on April 4 claiming a child had been inappropriately touched by a family member.
Terry confessed to having sex with the 13 year old and was charged, according to the sheriff’s department.
His bond was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.