Laurel man charged with statutory rape of 13 year old
Anthony Terry was charged with statutory rape. (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.)
April 8, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 2:01 PM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A Laurel man has been charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old family member.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that 23-year-old Anthony Terry was taken into custody after a report was filed on April 4 claiming a child had been inappropriately touched by a family member.

Terry confessed to having sex with the 13 year old and was charged, according to the sheriff’s department.

His bond was set at $50,000.

