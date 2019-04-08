JC sweeps final tennis matches of regular season

FULTON, MS (WDAM) _ The nationally-ranked men’s and women’s tennis teams at Jones College wrapped up their regular seasons by defeating Itawamba Community College.
The 24th-ranked Lady Bobcats (18-1) topped the Lady Indians (6-7), winning five-of-six singles matches and taking two of the three doubles matches for 7-2 victory.
The 18th-ranked Bobcats (15-5) had a tougher time with Itawamba (4-8) after dropping two of the three doubles matches But JC won four of the singles matches to pull off a 5-4 win.
Both Jones teams will play in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges/Region 23 tournament set for Wednesday through Saturday.
Singles
- 1. Mireia Jordan (JC) def. Juliana Alves (I) 6-0, 6-1
- 2. Ariadna Jordan (JC) def. Maggies Creekmore (I) 6-0, 6-0
- 3. Danielle Vilojen (JC) def. Claire Ferguson (I) 6-0, 6-1
- 4. Dixie Lee Hodges (JC) def. Caroline Ferguson (I) 6-1, 6-4
- 5. Judith Mills (JC) def. Farrah Fowlkes (I) 6-2, 6-4
- 6. Riley Crouch (I) def. Sarrah Der-Ballout (JC) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
- 1. Jordan-Jordan (JC) def. Creekmore-Alves (I) 8-2
- 2. Vilojen-Mills (JC) def. Crouch-Fowlkes (I) 8-1
- 3. Ferguson-Ferguson (I) def. Hodges-Carley Cochran (JC) 8-2
Singles
- 1. Franco Roldan (I) def. Jordi Morey (JC) 6-4, 7-5
- 2. Noel Monsalve (JC) def. Sergio Garcia (I) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
- 3. Erich Fischer (JC) def. Reese Duncan (I) 7-5, 3-6,10-6
- 4. Jacob Johnson (JC) def. Zak Keith (I) 6-3, 6-2
- 5. Hayden Embry (I) def. James McWilliams (JC) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0
- 6. Daniel Tanious (JC) def. Brody Clayton (I) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
- 1. Roldan-Blake Gregory (I) def. Morey-Monsalve (JC) 8-6
- 2. Fischer-Johnson (JC) def. Duncan-Garcia (I) 8-6
- 3. Embry-Keith (I) def. McWilliams-Tanious (JC) 8-5
