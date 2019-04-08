First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with wet roads and temps in the low 60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered t-storms so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will top out in the upper 70s today. Temps will be in the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 50s. The area of low pressure causing all of our storms will move out tonight, leaving us dry for your day on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
Nice and Sunny weather will return on Wednesday into Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
Our next storm system moves in this weekend as a cold front moves into the Pine Belt. This will give us the good chance of heavy rain and t-storms. We could also see the possibility of some strong storms too but that’s still a long way away so we’ll continue to monitor that. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
