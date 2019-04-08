First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with wet roads and temps in the low 60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered t-storms so keep your rain gear handy. Highs will top out in the upper 70s today. Temps will be in the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 50s. The area of low pressure causing all of our storms will move out tonight, leaving us dry for your day on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.