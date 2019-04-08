Felicity Huffman will plead guilty in college admissions fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.
Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.
Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.
Huffman was among 50 people charged with fraud and conspiracy in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.
Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.
Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who’ve agreed to plead guilty and haven’t publicly addressed the allegations.
“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said when he announced the investigation, code-named Operation Varsity Blues, in March.
At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents, many of them prominent in law, finance or business, were among those charged.
The coaches worked at such schools as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.
Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to boost their chances of getting into college. The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students, and paid off insiders at testing centers to alter students’ scores.
Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.
“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.
